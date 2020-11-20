Sam Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter start title defence with win over Harlequins
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds scored a hat-trick of tries as the Chiefs got their Premiership title defence off to a winning start with a bonus-point 33-3 victory over Harlequins at the Stoop.
Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds scored a hat-trick of tries as the Chiefs got their Premiership title defence off to a winning start with a bonus-point 33-3 victory over Harlequins at the Stoop.
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources