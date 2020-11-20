Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter start title defence with win over Harlequins

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds scored a hat-trick of tries as the Chiefs got their Premiership title defence off to a winning start with a bonus-point 33-3 victory over Harlequins at the Stoop.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Simmonds scores hat-trick as champions Exeter secure dominant win at Harlequins

 Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
BBC News

Premiership: Harlequins 3-33 Exeter Chiefs - Simmonds hat-trick helps champions win

 Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
BBC Sport

Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter beat Harlequins

 Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
BBC News