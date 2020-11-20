Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter beat Harlequins
Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Simmonds (rugby union)
Harlequin F.C.
Premier League Association football league in England
Premiership: Sale Sharks 32-23 Northampton SaintsSale start their Premiership campaign with a bonus-point victory over a spirited Northampton side at AJ Bell Stadium.
BBC News
Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28Published
Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources