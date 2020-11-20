Global  
 

Simmonds hat-trick helps Exeter beat Harlequins

BBC News Friday, 20 November 2020
Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
Premiership: Sale Sharks 32-23 Northampton Saints

 Sale start their Premiership campaign with a bonus-point victory over a spirited Northampton side at AJ Bell Stadium.
BBC News
Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview [Video]

Tottenham v Man City: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Tottenham's Premier League clash against Manchester City,as Jose Mourinho locks horns with Pep Guardiola once again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test [Video]

Jurgen Klopp reminds Mohamed Salah about conduct after positive coronavirus test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s stance on attending public gatherings duringthe Covid-19 pandemic is at odds with Mohamed Salah’s and he has spoken to theforward about his positive coronavirus test while back home in Egypt. Salah isflying back to England via a specially-commissioned private jet on Friday aweek after being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty butwill not be available for Sunday’s visit of Premier League leaders Leicester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Premiership: Bath v Newcastle Falcons

 BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- Team news as Bath host Newcastle in Saturday's Premiership fixture at the Rec (12:30 GMT).
Premiership: Harlequins 3-33 Exeter Chiefs - Simmonds hat-trick helps champions win

 Sam Simmonds scores a hat-trick as Premiership champions Exeter start their title defence with victory at Harlequins.
Lennon's saviour: Celtic need underwhelming gem to deliver more than ever on Saturday – opinion

 Odsonne Edouard will be key for Celtic in their bid to chase down Rangers in the Premiership.
