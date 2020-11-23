Liverpool eye positive news on Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson fitness Monday, 23 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for some good news on the fitness of midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson in the next 24 hours after being struck down by yet more injury problems. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

