Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool eye positive news on Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson fitness

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for some good news on the fitness of midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson in the next 24 hours after being struck down by yet more injury problems.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like