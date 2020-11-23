Covid: Boris Johnson to unveil post-English lockdown plans

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19. Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published