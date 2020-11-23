Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Boris Johnson to unveil post-English lockdown plans

The Argus Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
WITH Boris Johnson expected to make an announced ment today, it is expected gyms and other non-essential shops across England could reopen after lockdown ends next month.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Prime Minister announces an end to lockdown 2.0 from next week

Prime Minister announces an end to lockdown 2.0 from next week 01:38

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England will move from a national lockdownback to a tiered system to help reduce the coronavirus infection rate in high-prevalence areas.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England to enter strengthened three-tier system [Video]

England to enter strengthened three-tier system

England will enter a tougher three-tiered system of local coronavirusrestrictions when the national lockdown ends on December 2, Downing Street hassaid. Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK? [Video]

What are the latest coronavirus restrictions across the UK?

Boris Johnson ordered England to stay at home in a second national lockdown,Scotland is in tiers, Wales is out of a firebreak and Northern Ireland isimposing new restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 04:40Published
PM posts message from 'house arrest' [Video]

PM posts message from 'house arrest'

The Prime Minister has posted a message on social media as he continues toself-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who tested positive forCovid-19. Boris Johnson joked that NHS Test and Trace..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson to announce Christmas lockdown rules - what we know

Boris Johnson to announce Christmas lockdown rules - what we know On Monday, the PM will flesh out plans for life in a post-lockdown England, as well as potential restrictions and measures for Brits to follow this festive...
Tamworth Herald

Exact time Prime Minister will address the nation with plans for Christmas 2020

Exact time Prime Minister will address the nation with plans for Christmas 2020 Boris Johnson will hold a press conference today with plans for when lockdown has lifted
Cambridge News

PM to outline strengthened post-lockdown tiers and Christmas plan

 BORIS Johnson will set out plans for a strengthened three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions to replace the national lockdown in England and to pave the way...
The Argus