Piers Corbyn non-compliant when asked to leave anti-lockdown protest, court told

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Piers Corbyn was “non-compliant” with police and used a megaphone to “talk over” officers asking him to leave anti-lockdown protests in central London in May, a court was told.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Piers Corbyn says COVID-19 is a 'con' as he arrives at London court

Piers Corbyn says COVID-19 is a 'con' as he arrives at London court 05:59

 The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was seen arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday (November 27) to face trial over anti-lockdown protests.

