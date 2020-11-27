Piers Corbyn non-compliant when asked to leave anti-lockdown protest, court told
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Piers Corbyn was “non-compliant” with police and used a megaphone to “talk over” officers asking him to leave anti-lockdown protests in central London in May, a court was told.
