'It's au revoir, not goodbye', says Eamonn Holmes after This Morning exit

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
'It's au revoir, not goodbye', says Eamonn Holmes after This Morning exitThis Morning viewers have reacted with dismay and disappointment after Eamonn Holmes confirmed that he and his presenter wife Ruth Langsford will no longer appear on the programme on Fridays.
Eamonn Holmes believes social media trolls plotted to have him axed from ‘This Morning’, after he and his wife Ruth Langsford lost their weekly hosting slot.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been dropped from their weekly slot on 'This Morning'.

