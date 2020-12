You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boeing 737 Max Planes Are Cleared by FAA to Resume Flights



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cleared the Boeing 737 Max for take-off on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 2 weeks ago Boeing lost more 737 MAX orders in October



Boeing lost another 12 orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner last month and delivered just 13 aircraft to customers -- down from the 20 jets delivered in October of last year. Gloria Tso reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Ryanair orders more 737 Max jets in $7B boost for Boeing Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary told a virtual news conference from Washington D.C., saying the carrier only received "a modest discount" but gets its new...

bizjournals 1 hour ago