Boeing sells 75 more 737 MAX jets to budget airline Ryanair

Ryanair: Airline bags 75 Boeing 737 Max



"Fortune favours the brave" as Ryanair purchases a further 75 jets from Boeing despite the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:22 Published 15 hours ago

Boeing 737 Max Jets given permission to fly again



The boeing 737 Max Jets were approved by the FAA to start flying again. The planes were given a software update after the two planes that crashed were found to have a faulty sensor. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:08 Published 17 hours ago