Boeing sells 75 more 737 MAX jets to budget airline Ryanair

Upworthy Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Boeing has signed its first order for 737 MAX jets since the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the planes to fly again last month,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes

Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes 02:28

 [NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

