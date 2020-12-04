Boeing sells 75 more 737 MAX jets to budget airline Ryanair
Friday, 4 December 2020 (
8 hours ago) Boeing has signed its first order for 737 MAX jets since the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the planes to fly again last month,...
[NFA] Budget airline Ryanair on Thursday ordered 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets with a list price of $9 billion, throwing a commercial lifeline to the embattled U.S. planemaker after regulators lifted a 20-month safety ban. Conway G. Gittens has the details.
Boeing gets largest 737 MAX order since crashes 02:28
