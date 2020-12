Equalities minister Liz Truss wants to turn away from the ‘fashionable’ issues of race, sexuality and gender Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Women and equalities minister Liz Truss wants to pivot away from “fashionable” issues of race, sexuality and gender issues. According to The Telegraph, Truss is expected to announce a policy overhaul at the Centre for Policy Studies think tank on Thursday (17 December) in a speech titled “The New Fight... 👓 View full article

