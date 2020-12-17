Joe Biden mistakenly calls Pete Buttigieg’s husband ‘Kirsten’ live on air
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () US president-elect Joe Biden during a televised speech Wednesday (16 December) accidentally referred to Pete Buttigieg’s husband as “Kristen” rather than Chasten. The 78-year-old slipt but smoothly corrected himself as he formally announced Buttigieg, the former small-town mayor and Democratic rival, as...
