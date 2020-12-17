Global  
 

Joe Biden mistakenly calls Pete Buttigieg’s husband ‘Kirsten’ live on air

PinkNews Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
US president-elect Joe Biden during a televised speech Wednesday (16 December) accidentally referred to Pete Buttigieg’s husband as “Kristen” rather than Chasten. The 78-year-old slipt but smoothly corrected himself as he formally announced Buttigieg, the former small-town mayor and Democratic rival, as...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary

Biden Gives Buttigieg Transpo Secretary 00:33

 CNN reports that President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Pete Buttigieg to be his transportation secretary. If confirmed, Buttigieg would be the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary. Biden has praised Buttigieg during the Democratic primary. Sources tell CNN this could earn Buttigieg what...

