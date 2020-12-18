Global  
 

Emmanuel Macron at presidential retreat in Versailles with fever

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
French President Emmanuel Macron has a fever, cough and fatigue as he suffers from coronavirus in Versailles, officials have said.
