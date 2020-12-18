Emmanuel Macron at presidential retreat in Versailles with fever
Friday, 18 December 2020 (
45 minutes ago) French President Emmanuel Macron has a fever, cough and fatigue as he suffers from coronavirus in Versailles, officials have said.
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus. The presidential Elysée Palace made the announcement on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said that Macron, 42, took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." Business Insider reports that Macron will now isolate for...
Macron Tests Positive For COVID 00:27
