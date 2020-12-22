Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Morrisons and Asda reveal new Tier 4 rules

The Argus Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons have revealed the rules in place for supermarkets under Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: What are the new Christmas rules?

What are the new Christmas rules? 02:40

 Boris Johnson has cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London andsouth-east England, who will go up to a new Tier 4 of restrictions. What doesthis mean for people living in these areas?

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules [Video]

7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules

A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system [Video]

Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:40Published