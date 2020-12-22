|
|
Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aldi, Morrisons and Asda reveal new Tier 4 rules
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Lidl, Aldi and Morrisons have revealed the rules in place for supermarkets under Tier 4 Covid restrictions.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Sturgeon clarifies rules ahead of new Tier system
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has issued a video statement clarifying the new rules in Scotland from Monday when the country introduces its own Tier system for coronavirus..
Credit: ODN Duration: 03:40Published
|