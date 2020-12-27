Sunak says Brexit allows UK to ‘do things a bit differently’ Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Brexit gives the UK the chance to take a new path for financial services, as Boris Johnson conceded his trade deal with Brussels may fall short of his desires for the sector. 👓 View full article

Video Credit: ODN - Published 25 minutes ago Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' 00:38 Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this...


