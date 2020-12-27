Global  
 

Sunak says Brexit allows UK to ‘do things a bit differently’

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said Brexit gives the UK the chance to take a new path for financial services, as Boris Johnson conceded his trade deal with Brussels may fall short of his desires for the sector.
