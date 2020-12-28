Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No movement from Trump on Covid relief bill as jobless aid expires

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump appeared no closer to signing an end-of-year Covid-19 relief and spending bill on Sunday as millions of people lost unemployment aid, the government careered towards a mid-pandemic shutdown and politicians implored him to act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: COVID relief bill to fund PUA, other programs through March

COVID relief bill to fund PUA, other programs through March 02:08

 Help is on the way for thousands of Nevadans who rely on unemployment benefits like PUA. This coming after President Trump signed a COVID relief bill yesterday. But that help is facing delays. Jeremy Chen reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID relief is on the way, just not as quickly as some had hoped for [Video]

COVID relief is on the way, just not as quickly as some had hoped for

Relief is on the way for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the weekend, President Trump signed a $900 billion bipartisan pandemic relief bill into..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:31Published
COVID-19 Relief Bill Expected Impact [Video]

COVID-19 Relief Bill Expected Impact

News 12's Brian Armstrong finds out how experts think this relief bill will help not only the economy, but how people could get the vaccine.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill [Video]

Pres. Trump Complains About 'Pork' In COVID Relief Bill

COVID relief is on the way after Pres. Trump signed legislation greenlighting another round of direct payments to Americans. But the president says Congress should be giving out even more money, and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

'Devastating consequences': Biden blasts Trump for not signing COVID relief bill before unemployment aid lapses

 If Trump doesn't sign the bill Saturday, it would effectively cut the extension in unemployment aid from 11 to 10 weeks.
USATODAY.com

Lawmakers press Trump on relief bill as jobless aid expires

 Unemployment benefits for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet lapsed overnight as President Donald Trump refused to sign an end-of-year COVID...
Denver Post

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill. How Will The Package Help Americans?

 President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for struggling families and businesses. But his delay in...
NPR Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewUpworthyWorldNewsCBS NewsNewsmax