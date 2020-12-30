Elton John tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle how he attends Alcoholics Anonymous over Zoom
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Sir Elton John has spoken about attending virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings during the pandemic in a podcast interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The singer and gay icon reflected on the pandemic hitting while he was in the middle of his years-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, intended to mark his...
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched their new podcast series with a holiday special featuring stars like Sir Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Deepak Chopra reflecting on the year that was 2020.