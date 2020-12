You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Every player wants to play for Real Madrid'



Darren Lewis and Gabby Agbonlahor discuss Mohamed Salah's future and whether the Liverpool forward could move to Real Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 3 days ago Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster



Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37 Published 2 weeks ago Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win



Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:39 Published 3 weeks ago