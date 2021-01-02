Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3

Brighton and Hove News

Published

From the elation of going ahead through Aaron Connolly every one who has anything to do with Brighton & Hove Albion must be in utter despair at the collapse of the team and their performance. Romain Saiss headed Wolves level after Albion failed to clear their lines from a corner. Not long after ...

