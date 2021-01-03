Thousands of Iraqis converged on a landmark square in central Baghdad on Sunday to commemorate the anniversary of the killing of a powerful Iranian general and a top Iraqi militia leader in a US drone strike.Full Article
Rally in Baghdad marks one year since Iran general’s killing
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - Friday, December 25th, 2020
You might like
More coverage
bri reopening and dloyd
KIMT
june ist reopening
The End Of The JCPOA Road? – Analysis
Eurasia Review