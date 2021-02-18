The singer revealed she has been left with brain damage and was given just minutes to live following the overdose.Full Article
Demi Lovato suffered heart attack and 3 strokes after near fatal drug overdose
Daily Record0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Demi Lovato suffered three strokes, heart attack after drug overdose
Cover Video STUDIO
Demi Lovato's near-fatal 2018 drug overdose caused her to suffer three strokes and a heart attack as doctors fought to save her..
-
Demi Lovato says she suffered three strokes and a heart attack during 2018 overdose
Upworthy
-
Demi Lovato Says She Suffered Heart Attack, Strokes And Brain Damage From Overdose
Upworthy
-
Demi Lovato opens up about drug overdose
IndiaTimes
-
Demi Lovato had three strokes, heart attack after 2018 overdose
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Demi Lovato 'had three strokes and a heart attack' after 2018 overdose
BBC News
In a new documentary, the singer reveals she was minutes from death after her overdose in 2018.
-
Demi Lovato Says She Can No Longer Do This After Near-Fatal Overdose
Just Jared
-
Demi Lovato Still Finds It Hard to Feel Worthy of So Much Love After Release of Docuseries Trailer
AceShowbiz
-
Demi Lovato Docuseries Trailer: ‘I Had Three Strokes, I Had a Heart Attack’ Amid Overdose
Upworthy
-
Demi Lovato Says She Had ‘Three Strokes’ And A ‘Heart Attack’ After Near-Fatal Overdose
Daily Caller