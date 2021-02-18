Demi Lovato opens up about drug overdose
Published
Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage.Full Article
Published
Pop star Demi Lovato said she had three strokes and a heart attack when she was hospitalized for a drug overdose in 2018, and was also left with some brain damage.Full Article
Demi Lovato has revealed that her 2018 drug overdose left her minutes from death and led to three strokes, a heart attack and brain..
Singer Demi Lovato will be addressing her 2018 drug overdose in a new YouTube docu-series.