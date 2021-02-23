The First Minister is expected to outline Scotland's lockdown exit strategy - here's everything you need to know.Full Article
What time is Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown route map update today and how to watch
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon covid update LIVE as Scotland's route map to be published
The First Minister will announce the route map out of lockdown later today.
Daily Record
Nicola Sturgeon to publish Scotland's route map out of lockdown today
The plan is being confirmed at Holyrood one day after an ambitious timetable from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Daily Record