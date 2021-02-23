The former SNP leader was due to appear in front of a Holyrood committee tomorrow but has now cancelled following a dramatic turn of events.Full Article
Alex Salmond pulls out of Inquiry after Holyrood redacts "bombshell" evidence
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Alex Salmond evidence to Holyrood Inquiry will be published after rethink
Daily Record
A Holyrood committee had refused to publish evidence Salmond had submitted in December over legal concerns
You might like
More coverage
Alex Salmond clears diary to offer "bombshell" Holyrood evidence on Wednesday
The former First Minister was angered when his submission to the inquiry was not published, but he believes the document can now be..
Daily Record
Judge publishes reasons for varying Alex Salmond trial court order
MSPs hope the ruling will allow Salmond's evidence to the Holyrood Inquiry to be published
Daily Record