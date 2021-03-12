Philip set to spend fourth weekend in hospital
Published
The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to spend his fourth weekend in hospital as he continues to recover after treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.Full Article
Published
The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to spend his fourth weekend in hospital as he continues to recover after treatment for a pre-existing heart condition.Full Article
The Duke of Edinburgh has now spent 24 nights as an in-patient
Prince Philip has now spent 24 nights as an in-patient