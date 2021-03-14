Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces week-long wait for verdict on new charges – MP
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could have to wait a week before hearing a court’s verdict on new charges of “propaganda against Iran”, her MP has said.Full Article
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a victim of torture and is in urgent need of care, according to the human rights group Redress. Its..
The British-Iranian was jailed in Iran in 2016 on spying charges, which she has always denied.
The British-Iranian woman has been detained in Tehran for five years on charges of plotting to overthrow the government,..