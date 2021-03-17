Senior Met chief says he cannot apologise for officers at Sarah Everard vigil
A senior Metropolitan Police officer has said he cannot apologise for the actions of officers at the vigil for Sarah Everard at Clapham Common.Full Article
London’s police commissioner says she will not resign, defends officers’ actions dispersing a vigil for Sarah Everard.
Officers were seen grabbing several women and leading them away in handcuffs