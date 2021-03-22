Nicola Sturgeon did not breach ministerial code, investigation concludes
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon did not breach the ministerial code, an independent inquiry has concluded.Full Article
A look at the career of Nicola Sturgeon as an independent inquiry finds she did not break the ministerial code.
What next for Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon if a review decides she broke the ministerial code?