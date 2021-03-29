Piers Morgan hits out at racism claims amid Meghan Markle criticism
Published
His final appearance on Good Morning Britain saw the host storm off set in the middle of an explosive debate with weatherman Alex Beresford.Full Article
Published
His final appearance on Good Morning Britain saw the host storm off set in the middle of an explosive debate with weatherman Alex Beresford.Full Article
Piers Morgan has jumped to the defence of his friend Sharon Osbourne following her exit from her U.S. show The Talk .
A Mr Bean look-a-like claims to have whipped Meghan and Harry in the ratings with a 17-second video of him - chopping..