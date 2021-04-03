West Brom report racist abuse to police after Callum Robinson is targeted
Published
West Brom’s Callum Robinson has been subjected to racial abuse online following his starring role in his side’s victory at Chelsea on Saturday.Full Article
Published
West Brom’s Callum Robinson has been subjected to racial abuse online following his starring role in his side’s victory at Chelsea on Saturday.Full Article
West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police over the vile racist abuse sent to Callum Robinson on social media