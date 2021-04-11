Korean actress Yuh-Jung Youn thanks ‘snobbish’ Brits after Bafta win

Yuh-Jung Youn quipped that she was honoured to be recognised by the “snobbish” Brits after being named best supporting actress at the Bafta film awards.

