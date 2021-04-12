BBC ‘receives more than 100,000 complaints about Philip coverage’
The BBC has reportedly received more than 100,000 complaints about its coverage of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, a record in British TV history.Full Article
Thousands of viewers contacted the BBC to say they felt the amount of coverage was excessive.
The broadcaster suspended the normal schedules of BBC One and BBC Two on Friday