Labour claims there are serious questions to answer', but Government says Health Secretary has acted 'entirely properly in these circumstances'Full Article
Matt Hancock has shares in family firm with NHS contracts
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Starmer: Every day there’s more evidence of return to sleaze
ODN
Sir Keir Starmer has said that “every day there is more evidence of this return to sleaze”. The Labour leader’s comments come..
Hancock accused of ‘cronyism’ over shares in family firm which has NHS contracts
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Hancock didn't declare health firm shares
Sky News UK Studios
Matt Hancock only recently declared shares in a family-owned healthcare firm, Topwood, that had been doing business with the NHS.