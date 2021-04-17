Kate Middleton's nod to Queen and Diana at Prince Philip's funeral
Tamworth Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip's funeral: Kate Middleton's sweet nod to Princess Diana
New Zealand Herald
Kate Middleton paid a touching tribute to Princess Diana and The Queen at Prince Philip's funeral by wearing Her Majesty's pearl..
You might like
More coverage
Royal Family Members Will Not Wear Military Uniforms to Prince Philip's Funeral
People
Senior members of the royal family who hold military rank will attend Prince Philip's funeral in mourning dress instead