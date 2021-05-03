Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to identify himself in suit
A man who has accused Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him in the 1980s when he was 14 cannot proceed anonymously in court, a judge ruled.Full Article
Actor Anthony Rapp joins the anonymous plaintiff C.D. accusing the actor of sexual battery in the 1980s
