A police officer accused of the murder and manslaughter of former Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson shot him with a Taser for 33 seconds - more than six times longer than recommended, a jury has heard.Full Article
PC tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson for six times longer than standard, court hears
