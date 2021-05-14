Votes cast in secret ballot for next DUP leader
Published
DUP politicians are casting their votes in the first leadership contest in the party’s history.Full Article
Published
DUP politicians are casting their votes in the first leadership contest in the party’s history.Full Article
Watch VideoIn Congress, Democrats and Republicans have similar, but opposing, leadership structures.
The majority party..
The DUP’s 28 MLAs and eight MPs will vote by secret ballot to choose Edwin Poots or Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as their party’s..