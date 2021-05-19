Matt Hancock to lead press conference amid Indian variant and vaccine refusal
The Health Secretary will provide a Covid-19 update as the Indian variant threatens the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.Full Article
Surge vaccinations to fight the Indian variant will be extended to more parts of the country
The Health Secretary will update the nation as fears mount about the Indian variant - with data due in the coming days and weeks..