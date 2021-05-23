Tyson Fury says he will ‘smash’ Deontay Wilder after signing rematch contract
Published
Tyson Fury vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the first round after signing a contract to fight the American for a third time.Full Article
Published
Tyson Fury vowed to knock Deontay Wilder out in the first round after signing a contract to fight the American for a third time.Full Article
The Gypsy King was expected to face Anthony Joshua this summer though a US judge ruled that Deontay Wilder was owed a third fight..
We’ve got big news out of boxing as it looks like we are going to get a 3rd fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The two..