The First Minister will issue an update on the situation in Glasgow and the rest of the country at 12.15 todayFull Article
Covid briefing LIVE as Nicola Sturgeon set to give lockdown update
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon issues Glasgow update as city to remain in Level Three lockdown
Daily Record
The First Minister made the announcement during a daily briefing from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh.
More coverage
Restrictions on travel and outdoor meetings to be eased in Scotland from Friday
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Coronavirus travel restrictions in Scotland are to be eased from Friday and more people will be able to meet up outdoors, Nicola..