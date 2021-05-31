Twickenham turned into walk-in vaccine centre
Twickenham Rugby Stadium has been turned into a major walk-in vaccine centre in a drive to try to boost vaccinations against coronavirus as cases of the Indian variant surge.Full Article
Up to 15,000 first dose jabs are being made available for those in the local area