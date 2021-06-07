The Commons Speaker encouraged MPs to apply for an emergency debate as he made it clear he reluctantly ruled a Tory rebel amendment to stop the aid cut out of order.Full Article
Boris Johnson told by Speaker to give MPs a chance to vote on overseas aid cut
