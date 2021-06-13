EU needs to show ‘a bit of respect’ to UK, Raab says as Brexit row deepens
Published
The European Union has acted in an “offensive” way by repeatedly refusing to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, Dominic Raab has claimed.Full Article
Published
The European Union has acted in an “offensive” way by repeatedly refusing to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, Dominic Raab has claimed.Full Article
The European Union has acted in an “offensive” way by repeatedly refusing to treat Northern Ireland as part of the UK, Dominic..
FALMOUTH, England (AP) — Britain accused European Union leaders on Sunday of holding the “offensive” view that Northern..