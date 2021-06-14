UK’s hottest day of the year forecast with predicted high of 29C
Sunseekers are enjoying a sizzling start to the week, with temperatures predicted to soar to the highest of the year so far.Full Article
Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, and more heat is on the way this week.
Today will be the hottest day of the year so far, with the UK weather forecast predicting sizzling highs of up to 29°C.