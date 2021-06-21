Prince Charles has message for Duke of Cambridge on his birthday
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince William remembers late grandfather Prince Philip on 100th birthday
Bang Media International Limited
Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, led tributes from the British royal family to the late Prince Philip..
The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor
Bang Media International Limited
Prince Charles' message for Prince William on his birthday
Sleaford Target
-
Throwback photo of baby Prince William marks duke’s 39th birthday
Belfast Telegraph
-
Prince Charles snub to Prince Harry in message to William
Tamworth Herald