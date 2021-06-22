The deadline for applications to the government's EU Settlement Scheme will not be extended beyond the end of June, a minister has warned, as tens of thousands face having their benefits cut.Full Article
EU Settlement Scheme deadline will not be extended, says Home Office minister
