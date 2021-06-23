Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the Government is “working on” plans for quarantine-free travel from amber list countries for fully vaccinated travellers.Full Article
All the amber list countries allowing tourists to visit
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Malta, Madeira and Balearics among additions to travel green list
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government has confirmed Malta, Madeira, the Balearic islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean islands will be..
-
Green list travel LIVE updates - latest countries announced and all the rules
Tamworth Herald
-
Europe braces for Delta variant
MENAFN.com
-
British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry
MENAFN.com
-
Should we laugh? Part 2
MENAFN.com
More coverage
Minister on travel: 'Govt is thinking about all aspects'
ODN
Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman has responded to reports that double vaccinated people could holiday abroad this..
All amber list countries double-jabbed travellers could visit
Nottingham Post
All 167 amber list countries that could reopen if quarantine is lifted
Bishops Stortford Observer