Last Apple Daily newspaper edition sold out across Hong Kong
People have lined up across Hong Kong to buy the final print edition of the last remaining pro-democracy newspaper.Full Article
Locals in Hong Kong queued up at newsstands across city to buy the last edition of the pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, on..
The sudden death of the popular newspaper is the latest blow to Hong Kong's freedoms, deepening unease over whether the..