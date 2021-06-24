Changes to the UK Government's traffic light system of red, amber and green list countries for foreign holidays are set to be announced.Full Article
Green list countries LIVE updates on UK travel traffic light rules for holidays
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid: UK's foreign travel 'traffic light' lists due to be reviewed
Upworthy
Travel bosses want more countries on the green list, as the government prepares for its three-week update.
-
Covid: UK's foreign travel traffic light lists due to be reviewed
BBC News
-
British travel industry urges swifter reopening of sector
SeattlePI.com
-
British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry
MENAFN.com
-
Covid: Dubai eases travel restrictions for passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria
MENAFN.com
More coverage
Portugal's removal from green list a 'heavy blow' for travel sector
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation..