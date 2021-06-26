Marilyn Manson to turn himself in to LAPD over spitting incident – police
Published
Marilyn Manson has agreed to turn himself in to authorities in Los Angeles over an alleged spitting incident in New Hampshire, police said.Full Article
Published
Marilyn Manson has agreed to turn himself in to authorities in Los Angeles over an alleged spitting incident in New Hampshire, police said.Full Article
Singer Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender to the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a New Hampshire arrest warrant issued..