The Prime Minister’s written response to Matt Hancock’s resignation
Published
Here is the full text of the Prime Minister’s letter, written in response to Matt Hancock’s resignation:Full Article
Published
Here is the full text of the Prime Minister’s letter, written in response to Matt Hancock’s resignation:Full Article
Boris Johnson is struggling to draw a line under the row surrounding former health secretary Matt Hancock as questions mount about..
Mr Hancock wrote to the Prime Minister to tender his resignation.