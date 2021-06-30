Clinching In The Breach: Matt Hancock Resigns – OpEd

Clinching In The Breach: Matt Hancock Resigns – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

From his secure fortress of contented spite, Dominic Cummings, exiled from the power he once wielded at Number 10 as one of the chosen, must have felt a sense of satisfaction.  Biliously, the former top aide to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had scorned the now former UK Health Secretary in a performance before MPs lasting...

Full Article